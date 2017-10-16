

If you didn't check out the horticultural wonder at Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau this year, you surely missed one of 2017's most successful attractions. Officials were surprised and pleased with more than one million visitors who walked the grounds since the end of June. The exhibit's 33 masterful works represented Canada's ten provinces and three territories, as well as First Nations and Labrador closed on Sunday, October 15. The exhibit celebrated this country's history with a spectacular display using plants and flowers and free to all guests.