

CTV Ottawa





A stormy weekend in the capital region could give way to more unsettling weather Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday morning calling for scattered thunderstorms in Ottawa producing small hail and gusty winds.

The weather service said scattered thunderstorms developing south of Georgian Bay will spread across Eastern Ontario Monday afternoon.

"Many of the thunderstorms are expected to produce pea-sized hail. The odd thunderstorm might give somewhat larger hail of 1 centimetre or perhaps a little larger," the weather statement said.

"The main concern is damage to tender crops and plants."

Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are also likely.

The forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers late Monday afternoon, and into the evening.