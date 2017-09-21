Mississippi Mills man charged with attempted murder
OPP Cruiser (File photo)
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 9:15AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 73-year-old Mississippi Mills man with attempted murder after a domestic disturbance call.
Officers were called to a home in Mississippi Mills around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, where they found a woman had been injured.
Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.
The male suspect--whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim--has been arrested. He will appear in a Perth courtroom on Friday.
The man is also facing a charge of uttering threats and overcoming resistance by choking.