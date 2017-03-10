

Ottawa Police





UPDATE: The Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Padluq Ashoona has been located safe and sound.

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for public assistance to locate missing female Padluq Ashoona, 51 years old, from Ottawa. She was last seen on the morning of March 3, 2017 in the area of Meadowlands Drive.

She is described as an Aboriginal female, 5'4" ft, (163cm), small build, 119 lbs (54 kg), and short black hair. No clothing description is available.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

If you have information on the current whereabouts of Ms. Ashoona, please immediately contact Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police iOS app.