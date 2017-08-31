

CTV Ottawa





Police are asking for the public's help finding Carole Pinard, 60, who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Pinard was last seen on Bilberry Drive in Orleans around 4 p.m. Wednesday walking with her Chihuahua, according to police.

She was wearing black yoga pants and a long-sleeve pink shirt. Police describe her as 5-foot-5 with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Her family is concerned for her safety.