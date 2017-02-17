

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who went missing Thursday morning.

Brianna Taylor was last seen on Wilhaven Drive, in east Ottawa. She's described as 5-foot-7 with a dark complexion, brown eyes, brown long hair with hair extensions.

She was last seen wearing a gold and yellow sweatshirt, black pants, purple coat and carrying grey school bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-230-6211.