Missing Peterborough man may be in Ottawa
Peterborough Police believe that William Campbell, 21, may be in the Ottawa area. He has been missing since April 29, 2017. (police handout)
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 12:00PM EDT
Peterborough Police believe a 21-year-old man who has been missing since last month may be in the Ottawa area.
William Barrie Campbell of Peterborough was last seen at 3 a.m. on April 29, 2017 leaving his job on George Street North in Peterborough.
He is described as 6-foot-2, 175 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Service.