Peterborough Police believe a 21-year-old man who has been missing since last month may be in the Ottawa area.

William Barrie Campbell of Peterborough was last seen at 3 a.m. on April 29, 2017 leaving his job on George Street North in Peterborough.

He is described as 6-foot-2, 175 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Service.