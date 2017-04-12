

CTV Ottawa





A missing parrot has been reunited with his owners thanks to CTV News and a complete stranger.

On Tuesday, CTV Ottawa aired a segment on the lost parrot named Pipocos after the bird’s owners, Paulo and Anabela De Freitas, sent in a message about their missing pet. That same night, after watching the segment, a man e-mailed in that he had found the bird and was immediately connected with the De Freitas family.

“I never thought I was going to be so emotional but it’s the truth, you get attached to them very deeply,” said Paulo De Freitas, the parrot’s owner.

Pipocos has been part of the De Freitas family for 18 years – older than both of the couple’s teen children. On Saturday, the family said he flew away from his home on Avenue S when a door was accidently left open.

The following day Jay Scrivens was waiting for the bus when he found the bird in the middle of the road near St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

“I just walked out and I thought, this doesn’t look like a wild animal and I stuck my hand out and it just jumps on it, Scrivens said.

Scrivens brought the bird to friend’s house to look after it. A few days later he was watching the news when he saw the image of the parrot pop up, and e-mailed CTV Ottawa.

Pipocos has now returned home where his best friend, a love bird named Derinda, also lives.