

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Have you seen Michael Marotta?

The 15-year-old was last seen on November 18th in the Tawney Road area, near Russell Road.

He is white, 5'7 with a medium build, short light brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael is known to frequent the Westboro, Centrepointe and Gatineau areas.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.