UPDATE: Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Jared Heuving was located deceased. No foul play is suspected.

Ottawa Police need help finding a missing 26-year-old man.

Jared Heuving - who is from both Ottawa and Kemptville - hasn't been seen since last Friday in the Foxfield Drive area of Barrhaven.

He's white and six feet tall with a slim build, short brown hair and a crown tattoo on his hand.

Jared was wearing a black t-shirt and beige pants, and was driving a silver 2010 Dodge Caravan with the license plate CBWH856.