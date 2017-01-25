

Ottawa Police





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Police Service is asking for assistance in locating missing male Stephen Hampel, aged 60, of Ottawa. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Stephen went missing on January 6th, 2017 in the afternoon, and was last seen in the area of Somerset Street.

Stephen is a described as white male, 5'11"(180 cm), 120-130 lbs(54-59 kg), thin build with very short grey hair, clean shaven and wears glasses. There is no clothing description available for him.

If you know where Stephen currently is, please immediately contact Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-230-6211. If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.