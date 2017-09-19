

The Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a missing woman.

Julia Whitney, 28, was last seen in the Daly Avenue area on August 22nd.

Her family is concerned for her safety.

Whitney is white, 5'4" and 120 lbs. with blonde hair cut in a mullet with the sides dyed black.

She has a barbell piercing in her lower lip and has her left nostril pierced.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Service 613-236-1222, ext. 2355