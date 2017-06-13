

CTV Ottawa





UPDATE: Missing female Zimi Hu has been located safe and sound

~~~

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly woman.

Police say Zimi Hu, 84, was last seen in the 900 block of Somerset Street around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

She's described as an Asian woman, about 5-foot-1, with black and grey hair to the neckline, long sleeve yellow jacket, red t-shirt.

She walks every day, and also commutes by OC transpo bus. Her family is concerned for her safety

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.