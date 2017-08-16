Missing elderly man from Alfred-Plantagenet found dead
OPP say the body of 78-year-old Gary Foster was found Tuesday afternoon in a densely wooded area near Curran in Alfred-Plantagenet. (OPP)
CTV Ottawa, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 6:25PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 29, 2017 9:47PM EDT
The search for a missing elderly man in Alfred-Plantagenet has ended in tragedy.
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of 78-year-old Gary Foster was found Tuesday afternoon in a densely wooded area near Curran.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.