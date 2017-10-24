

Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say Dustin Lance was last seen on October 11 around 8:10 a.m. at Sir Wilfred Laurier Secondary School.

Dustin is described as a white male 5'9, 126 lbs, with hazel eyes and no facial hair.

There is no clothing description at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police.