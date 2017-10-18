MISSING: Daniel Brede, 44, last seen on Carling Avenue
44-year-old Daniel Brede is described as white; 5'10 with a slim build and short brown hair. Daniel was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the Carling Ave and Island Park Dr area.
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 3:04PM EDT
Police are asking for your help in tracking down a missing man.
Daniel Brede, 44, was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the Carling Ave and Island Park Dr area.
He is white; 5'10 with a slim build and short brown hair. Daniel was wearing a grey winter jacket, black pants and a blue winter toque.
His family is very concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Service 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.