Gatineau police are hoping you can help them track down a missing man.

Bernard Lachance, 70, was last seen near his home in Aylmer on Monday morning, November 6th.

Police said he was headed out for his morning walk which normally includes the Voyageurs Trail.

His family is concerned for his well-being as he needs daily medication.

Mr. Lachance is white, 5'9, bald with brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a gray windbreaker and dark pants.

He speaks French.

Anyone with information should contact the Gatineau police Detective Sergeant Marc-André Legault at 819-243-2345, extension 6076, or call 819 246-0222.