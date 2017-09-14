MISSING: 86-year-old John Hunton
Police say John Hunton was last seen in the Carlingwood Mall area around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 2:32AM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 86-year-old man.
He's described as white, 5'8", weighing 170 pounds, with receding hair. He was wearing beige pants, a burgundy jacket, and black shoes when he was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.