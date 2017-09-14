

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 86-year-old man.

Police say John Hunton was last seen in the Carlingwood Mall area around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He's described as white, 5'8", weighing 170 pounds, with receding hair. He was wearing beige pants, a burgundy jacket, and black shoes when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.