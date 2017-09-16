

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman.

Judith Dick, also known as Judith Morgan, was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday on Woodfield Drive.

She's described as white, 5'6" weighs around 116 pounds and has reddish orange brown hair.

Police say she may be wearing a long, light brown tunic, running shoes, black pants, and glasses.

No photo was immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact Ottawa Police.