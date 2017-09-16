MISSING: 77-year-old Judith Dick
Judith Dick, also known as Judith Morgan, was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday on Woodfield Drive.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 4:56PM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman.
Judith Dick, also known as Judith Morgan, was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday on Woodfield Drive.
She's described as white, 5'6" weighs around 116 pounds and has reddish orange brown hair.
Police say she may be wearing a long, light brown tunic, running shoes, black pants, and glasses.
No photo was immediately available.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact Ottawa Police.