Ottawa Police are asking for your help finding a missing 54-year-old man.

Chris Hughes hasn't been seen since Monday, September 25. He was last at the General Hospital on Smyth.

He's described as white; 5'11" tall; with a thin build; balding, with short, light brown hair; and a salt-and-pepper coloured goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with possibly black or beige pants and black shoes.

Mr. Hughes has a medical condition and he's believed to be without his medication.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Hughes' whereabouts is asked to call Ottawa Police's Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.