UPDATE: The Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Michelle Hall has been located safe and sound.

Ottawa Police are looking for a 37-year-old woman who went missing from Overbrook late Thursday night.

Police say Michelle Hall was last seen in the area of Brant and Donald streets. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

She's described as a white woman, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue ski jacket, maroon toque, blue jeans, winter boots, and possibly wearing a green shirt and a St-Patrick's Day necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-230-6211 or the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222 x 2355.