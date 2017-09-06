

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Canadian Forces Military Police is asking for help finding a missing soldier.

In a press release sent Wednesday, the Department of National Defense says 36-year-old Captain Timothy Bowman was last seen in Kingston, on the evening of August 26th.

Bowman is described as white, six feet tall, with an athletic build (181 pounds), short blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Captain Bowman is asked to contact Canadian Forces Base Kingston Military Police at 613-541-5010 local 2044.