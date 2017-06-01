Missing 22-year-old man located safe and sound
Police are looking for missing 22-year-old man Philip McDonald
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 5:23PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 5:55PM EDT
UPDATE: The Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Philip McDonald has been located safe and sound.
~~~~~~~~~~~~
Police are requesting the public's help finding a missing 22-year-old man.
Police say Philip McDonald was last seen on Broadview Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Police say McDonald has autism.
He is described as a six-foot-tall white man, medium build with medium dark brown hair.
He was wearing a light grey jacket, light blue t-shirt, navy blue pants and white running shoes at the time of his disappearance.