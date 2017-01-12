

Ottawa Police





UPDATE -The Ottawa Police Service is advising that 21 year old Peter Slattery has been located safe.

~~~

(Ottawa) -The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating 21-year-old Peter Slattery. Peter is missing from the Barrhaven area.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5'11" (180cm), thin build with short dark hair. There is no information about his clothing.

His family is concerned for his well being.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Peter Slattery, please contact the Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-230-6211. If you have information that could assist investigators, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222 ext. 2355, Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 4:00pm. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.