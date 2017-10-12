CORRECTION: Gatineau Police sent a notice on Friday, Oct. 13th indicating that the missing person's last name is Gilbert-Therrien, not Gilbert-Séguin as originally reported in their media release.

Gatineau Police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Angélique Gilbert-Therrien hasn't been seen since the evening of August 26, 2017. She was last seen in Gatineau.

She's white, 5'3" tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Police say they have reason to believe she may be in the Outremont area of Montreal, and Montreal Police are assisting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Gatineau Police at 819-243-4636, option 5. If you see her, call 819-246-0222.