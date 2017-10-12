Gatineau Police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Angélique Gilbert-Séguin hasn't been seen since the evening of August 26, 2017. She was last seen in Gatineau.

She's white, 5'3" tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Police say they have reason to believe she may be in the Outremont area of Montreal, and Montreal Police are assisting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Gatineau Police at 819-243-4636, option 5. If you see her, call 819-246-0222.