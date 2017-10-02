

by Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking for help finding a missing teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Olivia Elliott went missing Monday, September 25, from her Kanata home. Her family is concerned for her safety.

She's white; about 5'5"; 130 lbs; with long black hair and blue eyes. She speaks English.

She was wearing a black sundress with black casual shoes; and possibly carrying a black purse or a black shoulder bag.

If you know where Olivia Elliott currently is, please immediately contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222. If you have information that could assist investigators, but you do not know where she currently is, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.