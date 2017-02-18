

The National Capital Commission temporarily closed the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday so thousands of minor hockey players could play shinny.

2,500 minor hockey players, roughly ages 7 to 12, played in 150 shinny hockey games on the Rideau Canal Skateway Saturday. The event was organized as a way to celebrate Canada's 150 and Hockey Day in Canada.

"The ice is a little rougher, but that is okay. It's weird skating over water and it's just really fun," said Adam Gonsalves, a member of the Kanata Blazers Hockey Team.

"It's an honour to be here for 150 years and it's really cool to be here," he added.

The shinny games each last 60 minutes, and featured teams of five-on-five. There were no goalies, and as many substitutions as necessary.

The unusually warm weather and bright sunny day also made for an event better experience.

"I want the kids to remember the spirit of the game and it kind of started here on the pond and it's good to get back to their roots," said Kelly Holden, an assistant coach with the Kanata Blazers. "A lot of these kids don't get to play outdoors anymore."