

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Michelle Wie is recovering in an Ottawa hospital after an emergency surgery to remove her appendix.

The LPGA golfer was forced to withdraw from the CP Women’s Open at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club before the final round on Sunday. She underwent surgery later in the afternoon.

Wie tweeted early this morning “my appendix is out of my body! Been a scary 24 hrs but I just wanna thank the medical staff here in Ottawa for making me feel comfortable.”

Wie was sitting at 4-under par when she was forced to withdraw from the tournament.