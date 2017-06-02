

CTV Ottawa





Exactly three years after he died, Brendan Volpi is being remembered at a memorial golf tournament next week.

Volpi was killed on his prom night in June 2014 outside Les Suites hotel. The 18-year-old St. Patrick's High School student was stabbed trying to protect a friend.

Devontay Hackett was found guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year.

The tournament will raise funds for Ottawa schools, and takes place at Anderson Links golf course on Wednesday, June 7.

Those interested in registering can visit this link. The tournament is a 1 p.m. start.