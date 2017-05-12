Matthew Nelson, 34, identified as victim of South Dundas crash
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 1:00PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 12, 2017 1:57PM EDT
OPP have identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle collision in South Dundas Township on Thursday night.
Police say Matthew Nelson, 34, was driving a pickup truck south on County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. when the truck went out of control and rolled over.
Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
