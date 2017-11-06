

CTV Ottawa





Matt Duchene put on Ottawa Senators jersey number 95 today and spoke of how much he wanted to play here so close to his home and with a great fan base.

Duchene is now an Ottawa Senator after a three-team trade that sent popular Kyle Turris to Nashville.

' I just want to bring the best to this team and I want be part of a long play-off run, that's the goal," Duchene stated at a morning news conference at Canadian Tire Centre.

Duchene was informed of the trade while Colorado was on the ice Sunday afternoon against the Islanders.

He actually left that game while in progress for a flight to Ottawa.

Ottawa Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion praised Duchene's character.

" He went to camp, he played well, never said a world publicly, never said a bad word about the Avalanche. That told me alot about his character". stated Dorion.

Ironicially, Matt Duchene's first game as an Ottawa Senator will be this Friday in Sweden against Colorado.