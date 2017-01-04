

A massive fire continues to burn in Casselman.

The building is located at 731 Principale Street. It houses residences and one commercial business- a RayJans Windows and Doors.

Mazen Kassis owns the building and says he got a call around 3:30 this afternoon from a tenant saying an electrical wire from a hydro pole was dangling and hit the roof of the building.

He says the area had been without power all day.

Eight families have been displaced.

Fire crews continue to battle the blaze and try to protect nearby buildings.

There are no reports of injuries.

More to come.