Massive barn fire kills dozens of cows in Gatineau
Flames are seen tearing through a barn at the Scullion Farm on Greber Boulevard in Gatineau in the early hours of Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 7:23AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 15, 2017 11:40AM EST
Firefighters continue to battle a barn fire this morning where dozens of cows were killed overnight.
The fire broke out some time after midnight at the Scullion Farm on Greber Boulevard.
Officials say 60 cows died and another 100 were rescued from a nearby building. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
We will update this story as it develops.
