

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Fire crews are responding to a massive barn fire at Black Rapids Dairy Farm.

The blaze is near the intersection of Prince of Wales and Fallowfield Road.

Fire officials say the blaze involves at least one barn. There are fears that there is cattle inside.

Flames could be seen around a wide area near the Ottawa International Airport. Drivers in the area shared many images of the blaze on social media.

More to come...