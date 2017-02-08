Man wanted for murder in Brian Boucher stabbing arrested
Awale Hussein
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 3:02PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 8, 2017 3:10PM EST
The man wanted for second-degree murder in last week's death of 24-year-old Brian Boucher has turned himself into police.
A Canada-wide warrant had been issued for Awale Hussein, 23, in relation to the Feb. 2 stabbing of Boucher.
Boucher was stabbed at a house party on Joseph Cyr Street, near St. Laurent Boulevard, and died hours later in hospital.
Hussein turned himself in to Ottawa Police on Wednesday morning.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
