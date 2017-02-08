

The man wanted for second-degree murder in last week's death of 24-year-old Brian Boucher has turned himself into police.

A Canada-wide warrant had been issued for Awale Hussein, 23, in relation to the Feb. 2 stabbing of Boucher.

Boucher was stabbed at a house party on Joseph Cyr Street, near St. Laurent Boulevard, and died hours later in hospital.

Hussein turned himself in to Ottawa Police on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.