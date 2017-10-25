

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are looking for help with the whereabouts of a man named Jody Faucher. The 48-year-old Ottawa resident is wanted in connection with defrauding 12 stores between August of this year and now.

According to police, Faucher targets small businesses that accept credit card numbers over the phone for payment. Police says he pays for orders using stolen credit cards, then asks for the items to have money placed in them, like enclosing cash in an envelope with an order of flowers or currency to be placed into food orders. Police say he then picks up the orders himself or has a friend do it.

Police have a warrant for Faucher’s arrest. He is described as a Caucasian male, 5'10" (178 cm), 161 lbs (73 kg), acne/pimply complexion, medium build.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Fraud Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5433. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.