One man had to be treated for mild hypothermia after his snowmobile went through the ice.

Ottawa Paramedics say the incident happened near Vances Side Road in Dunrobin around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

Two people were aboard a snowmbobile when the ice underneath it gave way. Only one of the two men required treatment from paramedics. The 38-year-old man was treated by paramedics for mild hypothermia and was in stable condition when he arrived at the hospital.

This comes just a few weeks after a car went through the ice on the Ottawa River in the Dunrobin area near 4100 Armitage Avenue. In that case, Ottawa Fire said crews searched the partially submerged vehicle and found it was unoccupied. Ottawa Police said footprints were found on shore and that they were in the process of tracking down the owner.