Man taken to safety after hours-long standoff on Alexandra Bridge
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:22PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:39AM EDT
A man has been rescued after an hours-long standoff on the Alexandra Bridge Tuesday night.
Ottawa Police say the man was spotted on top of the interprovincial bridge around 6 p.m. Tuesday after having climbed over side. The bridge was closed for hours as police and other first responders attempted to bring him to safety. The man could be seen moving around atop the bridge appearing agitated.
Police say he was eventually rescued unharmed around midnight and brought to hospital as a precaution.