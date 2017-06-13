

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A man has been rescued after an hours-long standoff on the Alexandra Bridge Tuesday night.

Ottawa Police say the man was spotted on top of the interprovincial bridge around 6 p.m. Tuesday after having climbed over side. The bridge was closed for hours as police and other first responders attempted to bring him to safety. The man could be seen moving around atop the bridge appearing agitated.

Police say he was eventually rescued unharmed around midnight and brought to hospital as a precaution.