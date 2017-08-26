

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting in Nepean that left a male victim with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say calls came in reporting several gunshots at Woodroffe and Nepean around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, police say they found several bullet casings.

A man was later discovered at the Civic Hospital with superficial gunshot wounds, according to police.

The Guns and Gangs Unit of Ottawa Police is investigating.