Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in Nepean shooting
Upon arrival at the scene, police say they found several bullet casings.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 2:19PM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting in Nepean that left a male victim with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Police say calls came in reporting several gunshots at Woodroffe and Nepean around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, police say they found several bullet casings.
A man was later discovered at the Civic Hospital with superficial gunshot wounds, according to police.
The Guns and Gangs Unit of Ottawa Police is investigating.