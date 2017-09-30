

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say a man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Old Ottawa East Saturday morning.

Police say this happened around 2 a.m. on Harvey Street at Concord Street.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there is no danger to the public. One person is in custody and facing charges. That individual was also shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit.

With files from NewsTalk 580 CFRA