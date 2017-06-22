Man suffering serious injuries after Lowertown shooting
Ottawa Police were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:17AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:31AM EDT
Ottawa Police say a 25-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Lowertown early Thursday.
Police say calls came in around 1:20 a.m. reporting a shooting at Rideau and Augusta Streets, just outside a bar.
Rideau Street is closed from Augusta to Chapel Street as police investigate.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Canadian arrested in Flint stabbing; FBI investigating as act of terrorism
- Salvation Army planning to move to Vanier
- Architects say former U.S. embassy 'not culturally appropriate' space for new indigenous centre
- Pack your patience if heading to Canada's biggest party
- Police seize pill press, guns, drugs after eight-month investigation