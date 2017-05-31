

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Loto Quebec says a man was shot in the hotel parking lot at the Hilton Lac Leamy Hotel.

He was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries after the incident late Tuesday night.

Loto Quebec says two people arrived by car around 11:10 p.m. Shortly after, casino security guards discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a parked car.

The second person in the car had informed security about the shooting.

Loto Quebec says it's cooperating with the Gatineau Police investigation. Gatineau Police released no information, only saying they were investigating an "event" at the casino.