Ottawa Paramedics say a 47-year-old man was rushed to hospital after a fiery crash on Highway 174 this morning.

It happened on the westbound 174 at Blair around 6 a.m.

Police say a vehicle and a motorcycle were on fire. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A second person was also hurt.

The highway is closed and police are warning drivers to take alternate routes.

This crash was just one of several collisions during the morning rush hour. Police say there was a 6-vehicle crash on the highway 174 at St. Laurent. No word yet on injuries.

Update: 174 WB at Blair, veh & motorcycle on fire, one transported with serious injuries. all lanes are closed. pls avoid #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 28, 2017

174W at Blair. Motorcyclist M47 severe 2nd and 3rd degree burns due to MVC. Critical cond. Analgesia and burn care by medics. #ottnews — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) September 28, 2017

Update: 174 WB at St-Laurent, 6 vehicles involved. Officers investigating, no mention if any injuries. #otttraffic #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 28, 2017