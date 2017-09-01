

Chris Holski, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 38-year-old technician has been badly hurt after being pinned underneath an elevator car in Orléans.

It happened at about 10:15 a.m. on Vanguard Drive - a commercial area near Tenth Line Rd.

Ottawa Paramedics say the man suffered injuries to his chest.

Firefighters had to cut through a wall to get him out.

He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.