Man pinned under elevator in Orléans
Firefighters cut through a wall to free an elevator technician who was pinned underneath an elevator car in Orléans on Friday, Sept, 1, 2017. (@OFSFirePhoto)
Chris Holski, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 12:37PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 1, 2017 12:50PM EDT
A 38-year-old technician has been badly hurt after being pinned underneath an elevator car in Orléans.
It happened at about 10:15 a.m. on Vanguard Drive - a commercial area near Tenth Line Rd.
Ottawa Paramedics say the man suffered injuries to his chest.
Firefighters had to cut through a wall to get him out.
He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.