Man nicknamed 'Zulu' charged with human trafficking
Police have charged a 30-year-old Ottawa man in an alleged human trafficking case.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 2:43PM EDT
An Ottawa man is facing 11 charges in an alleged human trafficking case involving a woman in her early 20s.
Ottawa Police arrested Manock Lual, 30, also known as "Zulu," on Monday and charged him with human trafficking, sexual assault, forcible confinment and other offences.
He was due to appear in court Tuesday.
Police say they believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5005.
