ADDINGTON HIGHLANDS, Ont. -- Provincial police say they're searching for a man who disappeared on Saturday while out on an eastern Ontario lake.

They say the 47-year-old Belleville, Ont., man had taken his family and friends tubing on Mazinaw Lake in an aluminum boat.

Investigators say he went into the water to help a female tuber who was having difficulty getting back into the boat while a spotter remained in the vessel.

They say the small boat drifted away from the two people in the water and the man, who was not wearing a personal flotation device, appeared to be in distress before he went under the water and did not resurface.

Paddleboarders and another boater helped the female tuber and the spotter in the drifting boat to shore.

An initial search of the area had to be suspended due to weather conditions, but has resumed.