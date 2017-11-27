

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are investigating an evening homicide in Vanier.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Montreal Road and Lajoie Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening for reports of a disturbance.

Paramedics say one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Ottawa Police will only say one person has died. The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.