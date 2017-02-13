A single vehicle collision near Brockville during Sunday's snowstorm claimed the life of a 62-year-old man. OPP say Floyd Salmon of Elizabeth-Kitley Township was the passenger in a car which entered into a ditch on Ferguson Drive. The car was driven by 78 year-old Raymond Irish of North Augusta who was transported to hospital after suffering medical distress. OPP say the blowing snow was a factor in the crash.