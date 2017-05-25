Man in hospital after stabbing on Rideau Street
Police say a man was stabbed on Rideau Street early Thursday morning.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 12:27PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 25, 2017 12:49PM EDT
An overnight stabbing on Rideau Street sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday.
Police say two men were fighting outside the McDonald's at 99 Rideau just before 1 a.m. Paramedics say one man suffered stomach wounds and was taken to hospital in stable condition.
This is the third stabbing in the area since the beginning of April.
Police are investigating.